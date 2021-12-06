Bigg Boss 15: Blast! Actress Sara Ali Khan tags THIS contestant as the weakest in the BB15 house

MUMBAI: Colors tv's most controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15 is becoming interesting day by day with the fights among the housemates and host Salman Khan digging at different contestants for various reasons. Tonight, the show is going to be graced by actress Sara Ali Khan who will be seen promoting her upcoming film ‘Atrangi Re’.

It will be quite interesting to see actress Sara Ali Khan calling Karan Kundrra the weakest contestant of the show during voting conducted by the actress herself. Sara, who enters the house as the chief guest, conducts an interesting game where the housemates have to vote for their fellow housemates as the weakest contestant of the show.

Interestingly, Sara conducts voting where housemates are asked to pick the weakest, most unfair, and clever contestants among themselves. She asks them a host of questions.

Rakhi chooses Rajiv Adatia when it comes to picking up someone between Shamita and him that she doesn't consider the competition. She chooses Shamita for being the clever one. When Shamita gets a chance, she hits Nishant with her stick for playing an unfair game. Karan Kundrra to everyone’s surprise too chooses Tejasswi as not only someone who he doesn't see in the finale but also considers a weak player.

In the promo, Sara will be seen sharing some fun moments with superstar Salman Khan and makes Tejasswi Prakash and Rakhi Sawant do a lavni dance. Their moves are cheered by the rest of the contestants.

