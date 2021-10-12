Bigg Boss 15: Check out the nominated contestants for this week!

Mumbai : Last week one did see how because of Pratik’s one mistake the entire jungle contestant was nominated which resulted in Shail Shroff getting eliminated.

In yesterday’s episode, one did see how Bigg Boss announced the nomination task where the contestants had to come in pairs and nominate one person from the jungle team.

Jay and Umar came together but had disagreements in nominating then Bigg Boss said that if they don’t agree to a point then the two will get nominated.

Jay wanted Akasa but Umar wanted Miesha but then at the end Umar gave up and no nominated Akasa.

Simba and Afsana also have a tiff with each other as Simba didn’t want to nominate Vishak but Afsana was stubborn and thus nominated Vishal.

Tejasswi and Karan nominated Donal, Ishaan and Meisha nominated Afsana, Vishal and Vidhi nominated Ishaan, and Akasa and Donal nominated Vidhi.

(ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Bigg Boss 15: Check out the FIRST PROMO of the premiere day by Salman Khan; it's sizzling hot! )

So, this week, Vishal, Ishaan, Donal, Afsana, Akasa, and Vidhi are nominated and one of them would get eliminated from the show.

As per voting until now, Akasa and Ishaan are in the bottom two whereas Vishal is topping the voting list.

But two days are left until the voting lines are not shut and anything can happen at the last moment.

As per the game, Donal and Vishal seem to be safe but one would know on Sunday who would say goodbye the show in the second week of the show.

For more news and updates on Television, Digital, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ : BOSS 15: Exclusive! Pratik Sehajpal’s special gesture for Karan Kundrra will melt your heart )