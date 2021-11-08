News

Bigg Boss 15: Congratulations! Karan Kundra becomes the second non- OTT contestant to create this milestone

Karan hits a milestone on Social media and he becomes the second non- OTT contestant to achieve this milestone, his fans have come out and supported him unconditionally and have showered a lot of love on the actor for his game in the Bigg Boss house.

Ektaa Kumaran's picture
By Ektaa Kumaran
08 Nov 2021 11:44 AM
Mumbai

MUMBAI: Karan Kundrra is one of the strongest and loved contestants of Bigg Boss and the actor since the first – two weeks made a name and mark for himself on the show.

But since the whole Tejasswi – Karan angel as began the actor’s game has fallen down and all the guests who have come on the show have also given him the same feedback.

In yesterday’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode we have seen how Salman also hinted to him that since the two weeks of the show had begun he had the potential to reach the finale but now the spark is not seen in him anymore.

Karan in return promised that he would give his hundred percent to the show and would bounce back very soon.

Karan’s fans have come out to his support and have created a milestone for him on social media.

The actor’s fans had created a trend online with the hashtag #BB15 belongs to Karan and that trend crossed 1 million tweets on Twitter thus making him the second non – OTT contestant to create a milestone.

Umar Riaz was the first contestant to reach 1 million tweets after Pratik who is an OTT contestant.

Fans have come out and shown their love and support to Karan and have said that there is no doubt that Karan is ruling Bigg Boss and he will be the winner of the show.

Netizens have come out and said that he is one of the most loyal people in the house and he has always stood by his friends and the people who matter to him and no wonder he had got a very loyal fan base.

Some have also said that be it the nomination task or the captaincy task it always revolves around Karan and his name only pops out and even at times the Weekend Ka Vaar episode will be focused on him.

One of his fans have also said that everyone is loving Karan’s game and he is the king of the house and is winning the hearts of the people outside of the house.

Some Netizens are also shocked to see how some of the contestant’s in the house have changed towards Karan and but in spite of that he is standing strong and is playing the game and plus he is very emotional and vulnerable.

All the fans have also congratulated him for his first Million tweet trend and said this is just the beginning and more such milestone is on it’s way.

Well, there is no doubt that Karan is a very popular and loved actor of television and finally, his fan base in increasing every single as his game in the house is loved by the audiences.

