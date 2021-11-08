Bigg Boss 15: Congratulations! Karan Kundra becomes the second non- OTT contestant to create this milestone

MUMBAI: Karan Kundrra is one of the strongest and loved contestants of Bigg Boss and the actor since the first – two weeks made a name and mark for himself on the show.

But since the whole Tejasswi – Karan angel as began the actor’s game has fallen down and all the guests who have come on the show have also given him the same feedback.

In yesterday’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode we have seen how Salman also hinted to him that since the two weeks of the show had begun he had the potential to reach the finale but now the spark is not seen in him anymore.

Karan in return promised that he would give his hundred percent to the show and would bounce back very soon.

Karan’s fans have come out to his support and have created a milestone for him on social media.

The actor’s fans had created a trend online with the hashtag #BB15 belongs to Karan and that trend crossed 1 million tweets on Twitter thus making him the second non – OTT contestant to create a milestone.

Umar Riaz was the first contestant to reach 1 million tweets after Pratik who is an OTT contestant.

Fans have come out and shown their love and support to Karan and have said that there is no doubt that Karan is ruling Bigg Boss and he will be the winner of the show.

Netizens have come out and said that he is one of the most loyal people in the house and he has always stood by his friends and the people who matter to him and no wonder he had got a very loyal fan base.

.@kkundrra has earned the people who’re trying their best since the very beginning and ain’t giving up any time soon. He has earned a loyal fan base and loyalty is all that matters. He has earned the best squad.



Agree or argue with a wall !



BB15 BELONGS TO KARAN — Parag Garg -Karan kundra (@RahulvaidyaFan5) November 7, 2021

Some have also said that be it the nomination task or the captaincy task it always revolves around Karan and his name only pops out and even at times the Weekend Ka Vaar episode will be focused on him.

- Nomination was as per KK choice

- Captaincy contender were KK people

- Captain is as per KK Choice

- WKW narrative is set on KK

- Neutrals are on KK side



Not only KARAN NEETI rocks but @kkundrra is also BB Hero and show runner



BB15 BELONGS TO KARAN@OrmaxMedia @ColorsTV pic.twitter.com/JpqPnMTafv — Faizan-KaranNeeti (@Camaflouge7777) November 7, 2021

One of his fans have also said that everyone is loving Karan’s game and he is the king of the house and is winning the hearts of the people outside of the house.

Everyone is Loving Karan's game. He is real in the show.He is King..and legit winenr of our hearts and game..



BB15 BELONGS TO KARAN@OrmaxMedia @ColorsTV @kkundrra — Rashmi fan (@KundraFan8) November 7, 2021

Some Netizens are also shocked to see how some of the contestant’s in the house have changed towards Karan and but in spite of that he is standing strong and is playing the game and plus he is very emotional and vulnerable.

It's heartwarming to see people changing their perception towards you.

You were always this loving, warm, sweet and gentle person but it got crowded with people's idea of you.

KK. You're one of a kind and we cherish you



BB15 BELONGS TO KARAN @kkundrra pic.twitter.com/r30e11GJ4w — MUNEEB (@Muneebcreation_) November 7, 2021

Kk is emotional nd vulnerable dil se..

I relate to him so much coz I am also Emotional..

But it is fine being emotional hold lot more of love in them..



BB15 BELONGS TO KARAN@OrmaxMedia @ColorsTV @kkundrra — Faizan-KaranNeeti (@Camaflouge7777) November 7, 2021

All the fans have also congratulated him for his first Million tweet trend and said this is just the beginning and more such milestone is on it’s way.

Naming this week as THE KARAN KUNDRA WEEK



• 1st spot in Ormax List

• Unexpected fight in Boss Meter

• Almost won Boss Meter

• 2nd 500K Trend

• 1 Million trend in just 1 month.



BB15 BELONGS TO KARAN#KaranKundrra

Copied by @Intrepid_SK <3333 pic.twitter.com/fL13pHbKqe — AYESHACREATIONS (@ayeshacreationx) November 7, 2021

‘Chardi Kala’ which means ever rising optimism in punjabi. Aap sabka pyaar laaya hai our first 1M trend - still going strong! Aur yahi pyaar #HarMaidanFateh bhi karayega

Love & only love for each one of you who tweeted in support!



BB15 BELONGS TO KARAN pic.twitter.com/w3PMOPTZ9m — Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra) November 7, 2021

Here it is BB15 BELONGS TO KARAN just crossed 1 Million tweets on Twitter#KaranKundrra's twitter fanbase is increasing rapidly each passing day. Well done Guys@kkundrra pic.twitter.com/EoVZoxpQ0m — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) November 7, 2021

Well, there is no doubt that Karan is a very popular and loved actor of television and finally, his fan base in increasing every single as his game in the house is loved by the audiences.

