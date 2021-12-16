Bigg Boss 15 : Congratulations! Karan Kundrra makes it to the most popular non – fiction personalities of television alongside Kapil Sharma, Amitabh Bachan and Salman Khan

MUMBAI: Karan Kundrra is one of the strongest and loved contestants of Bigg Boss and the actor since the first – two weeks made a name and mark for himself on the show.

But since the whole Tejasswi – Karan angel has begun the actor’s game has fallen down and all the guests who have come on the show have also given him the same feedback.

During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode we have seen how Salman also hinted to him that since the two weeks of the show had begun he had the potential to reach the finale but now the spark is not seen in him anymore.

Karan in return promised that he would give his hundred percent to the show and would bounce back very soon.

The actor is back on the show and has begun the game, the actor has started to plan and plot and is also going against his love Tejasswi and Umar as now he is concentrating on the game.

His fans keep trending him on social media and he has also created a lot of milestones.

Now the actor has become one of the most popular non – fiction personalities where he ranks number three alongside huge personalities like Amitabh Bachan and Salman Khan.

Kapil Sharma tops the list followed by Amitabh Bachchan, Karan Kundrra, Salman Khan and Remo D’Souza.

No doubt that Karan is one of the strong contestants on the house and he has the potential to win the show.

