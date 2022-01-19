Bigg Boss 15: Congratulations! Nishant Bhat wins the ticket to finale task, becomes VIP member

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss had announced the ticket to finale task, where the Non – Vip members were given a chance to win the task and secure themselves in the finale week.

Rajiv who entered the show had special powers to choose between the Non – VIP members to who would be selected to play the task and he selects Nishant, Devoleena and Rashami.

Once the task was over, the winners of the task were Tejasswi, Nishant and Abhijeet and now the ticket to finale task would be played among these three.

In the end of the task, Nishant emerged as the winner of the ticket to finale task and became the VIP member.

Currently, all the Bigg Boss OTT contestants are VIP members and have secured their place in the finale of the show.

The three ( Pratik, Shamita and Nishant) have given their hundred percent in the show and they have supported each and been each other pillars of strength.

ALSO READ: BIGG BOSS 15: Exclusive! Nishant Bhatt refuses to support Vishal Kotian for the captaincy task, says “I don’t trust you anymore”)

The VIP members of the house are Karan Kundrra, Rakhi Sawant, Nishant Bhat , Pratik Sejhapal and Shamita Shetty, whereas the Non – Vip members are Tejasswi Prakash, Devoleena and Abhijeet.

Well, the finale is just one week away and soon the show will get its finalist and one of them would be winner of the show and would take the trophy home.

Whom according to you would be the winner of the show ?

Do let me know in the comments below.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ :BIGG BOSS 15: Exclusive! Nishant Bhatt refuses to support Vishal Kotian for the captaincy task, says “I don’t trust you anymore”)