Bigg Boss 15: Congratulations! Pratik Sehajpal creates a big history in Bigg Boss, breaks all records

MUMBAI: Pratik Sehajpal is one of the strongest contestants of the show and since day one he has been making headlines inside and outside of the house.

The young lad came into the limelight when he was a contestant on Bigg Boss OTT where he was the center of attraction and created havoc in the Bigg Boss house.

Almost every day he used to have fights with his housemates and never got along with everyone baring a few and the same continued in Bigg Boss Season 15.

In the initial two weeks, we did see how he fought with Jay and grabbed the headlines, and especially during the tasks he gives his hundred percent and tries to win the tasks.

Till today he is a very strong contestant of the show and has the potential to win the show.

The audiences somewhere feel that he is the only contestant who gives so much content to the show and makes it so entertaining.

The fandom that Pratik has is on another level and each day they are bestowing him with so much love and support and keep trending him on social media.

Once again the young lad has created a huge milestone on his birthday where his fans have gone all out to create a huge milestone for the young lad.

His fans on his birthday trended the hashtag #HBDKingPratik where they wished the actor and also made a customized cake where they wrote that he is the winner of Bigg Boss 15.

The fans went all out and created a history for the actor on his birthday and gave him the best gift ever.

The actor became the first Bigg Boss contestant to achieve the fastest 1 million and then 2 million and now the actor on his birthday has reached 4 million tweets which no contestant has reached and his fans have created a new milestone for him and it seems like it would be tough for other contestants to reach out there.

Well, there is no doubt that Pratik is a very strong contestant of the show and he might win the show.

The credit also goes to all his fans who have taken the time and trouble out to make him achieve this milestone.

