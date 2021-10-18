Bigg Boss 15: Congratulations! Umar Riaz becomes the first non-OTT contestant to create this milestone

MUMBAI: Umar Riaz is doing exceptionally well in the Bigg Boss house and the audience is loving his game.

He is one of the contestants who is very clear in his thought process and keeps forth his points in front of the contestants loud and clear.

Many times he has been compared to his younger brother Asim Riaz who was a participant on the Bigg Boss 13.

Umar has a great bond with Karan in the house and no wonder when the two come together they change the scenario of the game.

In a span of two weeks, Umar has created a very strong fan base for himself where they support the doctor unconditionally and bestow a lot of love and support on him.

Along with creating his own fan base, even Asim Riaz fans are supporting him and want to see him reach the finale of the show.

Umar has created a milestone on social media where he has become the second contestant of the house to reach one million tweets on social media.

His fans took on to Twitter and trended the hashtag #UmarRiazRullingHearts which reached 1 million tweets in no time.

Pratik was the first contestant of the house to achieve this milestone and now following his Umar Riaz. The fans are going all out to support their favorite contestant.

The fans are saying that Umar deserved to be in the Top 5 in the ranking of Farah Khan and said from here he is going to be stronger and move upwards.

Netzines have also said that Pratik came in from OTT but this is Umar’s first appearance on TV as a contestant on the show and within two weeks he as created a strong fan base.

Well, there is no doubt that Umar is playing a very neat game and he is a very strong-headed person.

Good to see trending #Umar Riaz Ruling Hearts

completes one million a great milestone achieved by growing fandom yet in second week speaks a lot .@ColorsTV #BiggBoss15 @BeingSalmanKhan — Riaz Ahmed Choudhary (@Rac57Riaz) October 17, 2021

Let it be! Such stupid rankings and reasons doesn't matter for us neither #UmarRiaz I strongly believe that he will be more strong form now and He will show them who is the 1st.

Umer Riaz Ruling Hearts #UmarIsTheBoss #UmarArmy https://t.co/waQPwVXXki — UMAR X DONAL (@Bb15Tweets) October 18, 2021

