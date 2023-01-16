Bigg Boss 15 contestant Pratik Sehajpal reveals the reason why he is called the ‘Angry Man’ on television

MUMBAI: Pratik Sehajpal was one of the strongest contestants in Bigg Boss 15, and since day one, he was making headlines both inside and outside of the house.

The young lad came into the limelight when he was a contestant on Bigg Boss OTT, where he was the centre of attention and wreaked havoc.

Almost every day, he used to have fights with his housemates.

He emerged as the first runner-up of the show and won the hearts of the audience with his gameplay.

Post his stint in the BB house, the actor was offered a lot of roles in television, web series, etc.

The young lad has a massive fan following. He was also a part of the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi, where he got immense support from his fans.

Currently, he is grabbing eyeballs for his role in the hit TV show Naagin 6, where he is portraying the lead of the show.

In a recent interview, Pratik spoke about being called the ‘angry man’ of television.

The actor said, “A platform like Bigg Boss needs a personality like what people saw on the show, as I am sharing the screen space with other people. If I don’t like something, I need to be vocal about it or else I won’t be seen on the show.”

He further said, “The anger is a part of my personality, but I don’t get bothered so easily in my real life. So my anger doesn’t come out much, but the platforms that I have been a part of needed that side of me to come out.”

Well, there is no doubt that today Pratik is a well-known name on television. He has come this far with a lot of hard work and dedication. Today he has a massive fan following.

