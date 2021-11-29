Bigg Boss 15: CONTROVERSIAL! "I only saw you and Karan Kundrra getting cozy and nothing else" Tejasswi Prakash questioned by Rakhi Sawant about her relationship with Karan Kundrra!

MUMBAI: A lot of people have questioned relationships that have been formed in the Bigg Boss, and the latest target seems to be Tejaswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra.

During the most recent episode of Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar, the entire story appeared to be about Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash's relationship. Ritesh calls Karan, Tejasswi, and Umar fakes while they are playing a ranking game. #TejRan, according to him, is fake, and he believes Karan and Tejasswi are just playing the game together. According to Ritesh, Umar pretends to be good to people, but he's not.

When Karan says that according to the pandit’s prediction he should be married at the year-end and Rakhi questions that why does he believe all this, Shamita adds, pointing towards Karan’s rings, “The way he wears all these, he clearly believes in them.”

Karan adds, “I have to believe in something. After two years of…” (hinting towards his past relationships).

The two then sit down to talk about Tejaswwi's relationship with Karan, and Rakhi joins them. Here, Rakhi tells Tejaswi that Karan hopes to get married by March. Rakhi-Ritesh has been interrogating Tejasswi about her relationship ever since they have entered which has put Tejaswi in a state of mind. "You can't turn me against him," Tejasswi says. And what we have we know.”

Rakhi explains that she isn't trying to end their relationship; she just wants to prove they are together to everyone. "You get cozy in bed with him and then you tell me there is nothing?" she asks. “What is this I like you but I don’t love you? I know you need someone in the house. Even I was craving for my husband last season. But I am seeing you only getting cozy with Karan and nothing else. We are feeling this so imagine what the audience must be thinking,” Rakhi says.

Karan and Tejasswi are discussing the same issue, with the former suggesting they should focus on the positive side of what Rakhi and Ritesh were trying to say.

This Weekend Ka Vaar was quite eventful and we hope to see more drama in the future.

