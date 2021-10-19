Bigg Boss 15: Exciting! Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash's romantic conversation wins netizens, TejRan trends

MUMBAI : It seems another love track is yet to kickstart in the most controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15. Netizens are super excited to see the ongoing chemistry of TejRan (Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra) after the duo had a long heart-to-heart chat at night in the latest episode of BB15.

It started with Tejasswi sitting down with Karan in the jungle area and saying, “I have been feeling a bit distant from you for a few days. It is becoming a bit difficult to converse with you, approach you or get through to you. It is annoying at times. We have never spoken together ever. I think this is the first time our footage will come together. I thought when you said our vibes match and we talk together, it would be nice. But it is not happening.” Karan agrees and says that he can’t speak to her in front of others.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Karan Kundrra exposes Shamita Shetty and Vishal Kotian’s game, tells Donal that Shamita told him not to trust her and Afsana

Karan tells her, “I am extremely fond of you. Mujhe expression issue hai. I wasn’t happy when you went inside the main house. I was even making faces. It took a lot for me to actually say ‘Teju I miss you a lot.’ It might have happened that we have never spoken, but I have a problem expressing my emotions.”

Tejasswi adds, “When I was upset, you didn’t do anything about it. I am not saying that you should be caring and all, but as a courtesy, you should atleast ask.” Karan says, “Notice, whenever there is any commotion happening, I am always there to see that if you are ok. You be you. So, I am telling you this that I need to be given rights. So now that you know, I will be there for you.”

Also Read: Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Salman Khan praises Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra, says they are playing the game well

Tejasswi shares that she feels glad that she is also clear about his thoughts and feelings.

Credit: ETimes