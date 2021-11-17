Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Afsana Khan to reenter as a wild card?

MUMBAI: Last week, we did see the elimination of contestant Afsana Khan owing to her anger issues. She picked up a knife to hurt herself and Bigg Boss eliminated her.

The singer refused to leave the Bigg Boss house as she felt it was an unfair decision and that she deserves to be in the show, but after speaking to her fiance, she agreed to leave the house.

After that, the audiences demanded that she reenter to the show, and since then, the singer has been trending on social media.

As per sources, Afsana might be coming back on the show as a wild card and talks are on with the makers of the show. She is back in Mumbai, though there is no confirmation on the same.

Afsana’s comeback will definitely spice up the show and it will be interesting to see how Shamita would react to this as she is away from the house. Will Afsana be able to build relations with Rajiv, Karan, and Umar, who she thought were close to her but who backstabbed her at the last moment?

Well, if Afsana will make her comeback to the show, then she would walk into the house this weekend.

