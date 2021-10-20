Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Afsana Khan’s fiancé Saajz speaks about their future plans, reveals how he motivated her to do the show, says Karan Kundrra and Pratik Sehajpal are her true friends

MUMBAI: Afsana Khan is a very popular Punjabi playback singer, actress, and songwriter.

She started her career as a participant in the singing reality show, Voice of Punjab Season 3 in 2012. She is known for her tracks "Titliaan" and many more.

The singer is currently locked in the Bigg Boss house and she is making headlines outside for her every aggressive and loud behavior, she is playing the game in the best of her capacity and as made quite a few alliances for her.

When Afsana was introduced on the stage on Bigg Boss that’s when she did reveal that she is engaged and it will be very difficult for her to stay without her fiancé as they haven’t been apart for this long.

Tellychakkar got in touch with her fiancé Saajz and asked him about their future plans once he comes out of the house, to which he said that he won’t talk about the marriage as there is a lot of surprises stored in there which he doesn’t want to reveal.

He also said that they have a lot of Bollywood projects in the future and soon many of her songs will be launched. She also will be recording a song with music director Salim–Sulaiman so there is a lot in the pipeline in the future where the profession is considered.

Saajz also reveals that he was the one who motivated her to do the show as when the show was offered to her, she didn’t want to do the project and was going to reject it, but it was only him who motivated her and pushed her to do such a big show as he knew this was a big opportunity for her.

We asked him whom does he think the house is truly supporting Afsana and who he thinks is taking her for a ride.

To which Saajz replied saying that Pratik and Karan are the real people who genuinely care for her whereas Vishal is the one who is playing with her feelings and manipulating her.

At the end, Saajz said that he was a bit disappointed as they are only showing his lady love in a negative light whereas contestants like Shamita, Vishal, Pratik, Jay have said so many things but they weren’t shown the way they are showing Afsana and the reason could be that she is giving good TRPS to the show.

Well, there is no doubt that Karan as always stood by Afsana and supported her unconditionally.

