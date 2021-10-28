Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Akasa Singh and Tejasswi Prakash talks about Tejran relationship, the actress tells there is nothing between them

MUMBAI: In the previous episodes, we had seen how Karan had confessed that he did have a soft corner for Tejasswi and he knows that she doesn’t have any sort of feelings for him and he likes the way she is very happy and bubbly.

Akasa thinks of becoming a cupid of the two and we saw how during the captaincy task how she spoke to Teja about Karan and the actress said that she hasn’t seen Karan that way but she likes him as a human being as he is very caring and down to earth.

Akasa also tells Tejasswi to think about it and see s the two look very adorable together. We have seen Karan and Tejasswi talking about relationships and what kind of partners they are looking for.

During the live feed, after the captaincy task, Akasa and Tejasswi were seen talking about Tejran crush things, where the singer tells the actresses that she can sense that something is brewing between the two and there is a connection that the two share and she sees that there could be the possibility of the two coming together.

Tejasswi in return tells Akasa that there is nothing like that and she and Karan are only good friends and Karan the way he is with her is with everyone else.

Aksa disagrees and tells her that she can the care and warmth Karan as for Tejasswi is very different from the one he has for others.

Well, seems like there could be a possibility that something is brewing between Tejasswi and Karan though they aren’t aware of it.

Do you think after Miesha – Isshan, the other couple in the show could be Karan and Tejasswi?

