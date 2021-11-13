Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Akasa Singh to return as a wild card contestant on the show?

MUMBAI: This week we did see a lot happening on the show from Raqesh leavening the house due to health reasons to Afsana being eliminated for her violent behavior.

Already two people are out of the house this weekend there wouldn’t be any elimination and everyone who is nominated would be safe.

For a few days the makers are in talks with some ex-contestants of this season and a few Bigg Boss OTT contestants have been approached to join the show as wild card contestants.

Recently, Bigg Boss OTT contestant Karan Nath’s name was doing the rounds as a wild card contestant though there is no confirmation if he will be entering the house or not.

Now as per sources, it seems that Akasa Singh has been approached by the makers of the show to re–enter the show as a wild card contestant.

Akasa was just eliminated two weeks ago owing to receiving fewer votes. In the house, she had grabbed the headlines for her friendship with Pratik which had grabbed a lot of eyeballs inside and outside the house.

( ALSO READ : Ouch! Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty gets angry at Rajiv Adatia for missing Afsana Khan; netizens lash out at the actress)

The singer had also said that if she was given a chance she would defiantly want to go into the Bigg Boss house and play the game in a better way as now that she is out and has seen a few episodes, she has got a better idea to how to play the game and also got a perceptive about her friendship with Pratik, she had also said how to hurt she was with Tejasswi’s betrayal as she had nominated her and not Simba who at that point she thought was a weak player.

Well, right now there is no confirmation about Akasa entering the house but if she does the game would get very interesting and she could change the dynamics of the game especially when it comes to Pratik.

Do you want to see Akasa again in the game?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on Television, Digital, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 15: OMG! Bigg Boss OTT contestant Moose Jattana takes a dig at the makers for being biased towards Shamita Shetty, says “Give her the trophy and just finish the game; this house has become her place now” )