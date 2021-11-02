Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Akasa Singh talks about her bond with Pratik Sehajpal and reveals she is hurt by Tejasswi Prakash

MUMBAI: Akasa Singh is an Indian singer and performer. She is most known for her song Naagin with Aastha Gill. She debuted with Kheech Meri Photo from the 2016 Bollywood movie Sanam Teri Kasam.

She has also been the voice for Katrina Kaif in the movie Bharat, where she sang the famous song “Aithey.”

These days, she was grabbing the headlines for her stint in the Bigg Boss house, which has come to an end.

During the Diwali weekend, viewers did see how Akasa said goodbye to the show as she got fewer votes and was eliminated from the show.

She was the closest to Pratik and he broke down post her exit, but then, this is the format of the game.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Akasa and asked her about her bond with Pratik to which the singer said that she was close to Pratik because she felt a comforting bond with him, which she didn’t feel with others.

She further said that many of the contestants had hurt her, and since she is so emotional, she used to take a setback and go into a shell but she found solace in Pratik. She often thought why the other housemates couldn’t see Pratik the way she did as he was always misunderstood.

Akasa said that even if it was two people’s decision to do something, the blame would only come on Pratik. She doesn’t feel that he is weak but he is strong and is playing the game solo. He is clear with his stand and plays for himself.

She also admitted that the two used to have a lot of fights as their opinions didn’t match, and she didn’t tell Pratik to change his thought, but since she cared for him, she used to tell him where he went wrong.

We also asked her about her thoughts about Karan and Tejasswi, to which the singer said that in the beginning, she felt that the two had feelings for each other. When she asked Karan about it, he admitted that he likes her, but Teja was very clear that she is seeing him as a friend and she had requested her not to tease her with the actor.

The singer feels like a fool that she tried to play cupid. Akasa also said that she was hurt by Teja as she nominated her in spite of people being there who she didn’t like. She always tried to mend things with her and support her but seems like she didn’t think the same.

In the end, we asked her who her top five contestants are. She said Pratik, Karan, Nishant, Tejasswi, and Shamita are the top participants.

She also said that she likes Jay and would want Umar to go ahead in the game as he has a lot of potential to reach the finale.

