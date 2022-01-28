Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Are Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, and Nishant Bhatt the top three contestants?

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 15 is all set to wrap up and the finale of the show is all set to telecast this weekend.

The top six – finalists of the show are Pratik, Shamita, Nishant, Karan, Tejasswi, and Rashami and one of them would be the winner of the show.

Pratik, Nishant, and Shamita have been playing the game since OTT days and have been locked in the house for a longer time while Karan and Tejasswi are the only Jungle contestants who made it to the finale and Rashami is the wild card contestant.

Tellychakkar conducted a poll on our Youtube channel and asked the fans to vote whom they would like to see as the Top 3 contestants of the show.

The audience has voted for Karan, Tejasswi, and Nishant and they would like to see them as the top three contestants of the show.

Nishant since his OTT days has been the audience’s favorite and his humor and the way he has played the game as been always spoken about, Netizens would like him to be in the top three finalists of the show.

On the other hand, Karan and Tejasswi have been in Bigg Boss Season 15 since the first episode and the only jungle contestants who have reached the finale, they had grabbed the headlines for their relationship that started in the Bigg Boss house and post that their game had come down but then in the last two-three weeks the two have bounced back and were back in the game and have made it to the final round.

Well, there is no doubt that Nishant, Tejasswi, and Karan are very strong contestants of the show and one of them might lift the trophy, but the votes can change the game as until the last minute anything can happen.

Do you agree with the audience's verdict of seeing Nishant, Tejasswi, and Karan as the top three contestants of the show?

Let us know in the comments below.

