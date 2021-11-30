Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Audience poll: Netizens pick the non-VIP contestants as their favorite

MUMBAI: The Bigg Boss house has been divided into two parts, the non-VIP contestants and the VIP contestants.

Rashami, Devoleena, Abhijeet, Rakhi, and Ritesh who have entered the house as wild cards are the VIP members, whereas the rest of the contestants Shamita, Pratik, Nishant, Karan, Umar, Tejasswi, and Rajiv are the non-VIP members of the show.

Since the entry of the wild cards, things have spiced up a bit. There have been massive fights happening between the non-VIP contestants and the VIP contestants.

We saw how the VIP contestants are trying their best to exploit the non-VIPs, but the contestants are smart, as in return, they are playing a game with them.

In the upcoming episode, the non-VIP contestants would not listen to the VIP members and would also be seen robbing a huge quantity of food from them.

TellyChakkar conducted an exclusive poll where we did ask viewers to choose who their favorite contestants are the non-VIP contestants won the poll by a huge margin. They won with 83% votes, whereas the VIP members received only 17%.

Seems like though the show fell in TRPs, the audience haven’t lost connection with the contestants of the show and they still support them unconditionally

Well, there is no doubt that the non-VIP members are entertaining the audiences and viewers till want to see more of them.

