Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Bigg Boss 11 contestant Priyank Sharma comes out in support of Pratik Sehajpal, says “He is the only winner I see for this season; he is standing alone in the game and is brutally honest”

MUMBAI: Priyank Sharma is one of the most loved personalities of television. He began his journey as a contestant on Splitsvilla and then gained popularity from Bigg Boss Season 11.

Priyank was one of the strongest contestants in the house, and his friendship with Hina Khan and Luv Tyagi was a talking point.

On the other hand, Pratik Sehajpal is one of the most famous and loved contestants of the show. He rose to fame with his stint in Bigg Boss OTT, and since then, he has made a place in the audience’s hearts.

He is also one of the most controversial contestants of Bigg Boss Season 15 as the entire house is against him and keeps having tiffs with him.

They have been many celebrities who have come out and supported the actor and said that he deserves to win as he is playing the game well and giving so much content to the show.

Bigg Boss 11 contestant Priyank also has come out and supported him. He shared a photo of the young lad and said, “This is the face of a winner, as the entire house is against him, though the housemates gave him adiyal ka tag but still he is very honest and whatever he tells her spurs it out honestly and doesn’t act it out like others.”

Well, many viewers and celebrities do think about Pratik in a similar way and they think that he will win this season.

They also love to see the friendship between him and Nishant, as the two give major friendship goals.

