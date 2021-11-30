Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Bigg Boss 12 contestant Saba Khan reveals her game if she were to enter the house as a wild card, talks about Umar Riaz's game, and shares her top five contestants

MUMBAI: Saba Khan rose to fame with her stint in the Bigg Boss 12 house. Though she was eliminated within a month, she had left a mark.

She entered the show as a non-celebrity contestant along with her sister Somi. The two together were a fierce pair and gave tough competition to the rest of the contestants.

The makers of Bigg Boss are inviting ex-contestants on the show in the last two seasons either as seniors, wild cards, or challengers.

This year also, ex-contestants entered the house as wild cards.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Saba and asked her that if she got a chance to enter the house, how would she play the game and what different she would do from her season.

The actress said that of course, she would have loved to go into the house as the audience would have seen a different Saba, who is very straightforward. Over these years, she has learned a lot and viewers will get to see Saba 2.0.

We also asked her what she thinks of her friend Umar’s game, to which the actress said, “Umar is playing a very good game, it’s just that he needs to get out from the shadow of Tejasswi and Karan. This season, somewhere the real connection is missing. Real love isn’t there and if I go into the house, that’s one thing I would bring in the house: real emotions and connections.”

She also said that Umar is playing the game well, but now, he shouldn’t be taking the help of Karan, Tejasswi and should have his own solo path in the game.

In the end, we did ask her who does she see as the top 5 contestants of the show, to which the actress said that she sees Shamita as she is being very true in the game, Umar as he deserves to win, and even Tejas and Karan as they are very strong, so it is tough to say who would win the show.

