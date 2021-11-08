Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Bigg Boss 13 contestant Devoleena lauds Pratik Sehajpal for his honesty as he reveals that he took the briefcase during the OTT finale as he had the fear of losing to Divya Agarwal for the second time

MUMBAI: Pratik since his OTT days as been in the headlines for his game in the Bigg Boss house. Since OTT the audience did know that he was a very strong contestant of the show and he would make it to the finale and to the main house.

During his game in OTT, he was only at loggerheads with Divya and would continue to have fights with her and never got along with her.

Pratik and Divya earlier had participated in the show Ace of Space Season 1 where the two were the top two finalists and Divya had won the show thus making Pratik the first runner-up of the show.

It came as a shock to many when Pratik had taken the decision to lift the briefcase during the finale of the show and got a direct entry into Bigg Boss 15.

Now during the live feed, Pratik finally revealed because he decided to walk with the briefcase during the OTT finale.

The young lad said that he was afraid to have lost the show to Divya for the second time after Ace of Space Season 1, as his gut feeling did tell him that the two might have been the top two contestants of the show and he didn’t want to lose the game and wanted to play the game in the main Bigg Boss house.

One of the best qualities of Pratik as a contestant is that he is very frank and says things on his face and doesn’t sugar coat anything and he has the guts to accept the truth.

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee took on to social media and praised Pratik for his honesty and said that “ I love his honesty man, to accept the truth one needs guts and this boy is filled with guts”

Well, there is no doubt that Pratik is not two-faced and he is very honest and says things on the face and doesn’t backbite.

