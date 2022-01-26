Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Bigg Boss 6 finalist Imam Siddiqui talks about being approached for Bigg Boss 15, reveals he is rooting for Tejasswi Prakash

MUMBAI: Imam Siddiqui is one of the most renowned and popular names in the entertainment industry. He rose to fame with his stint in Bigg Boss 6 and emerged as the first runner-up of the show.

Whenever the news of ex-contestants crops up, the first person that the audiences want to see is Imam, as he had entertained them and they really loved his game in the BB house.

Team TellyChakkar got in touch with Imam and asked him about the violence that has happened in the house and what he has to say about it. We also asked him who hr is rooting for in the game.

What do you think about the violence that has happened in this season where no strict action has taken place?

I am not following BB15 at all. Hence no point asking me because I have no idea what's going on. Frankly, I stopped watching after Karan Kundrra and Simba Nagpal were allowed to go scott-free after their violent acts. Trust you'll understand, appreciate, and empathize.

It’s clearly unacceptable, uncouth, unlawful, and unpardonable. It is utterly unprofessional and unexpected that Bigg Boss retained them on the show even after these extreme acts of violence. It sends a very wrong message to the youth. Violence in any form is not cool.

Whom are you rooting for this season?

Of whatever I watched, I would like Tejasswi Prakash to win. Here's my aashirwaad to her.

Aayushmaan Bhava

Ashutosh Bhava

BB15 Winner Bhava

Sampurna Bhava

Tejasswi Bhava

Yashaswi Bhava



Were you approached to be a part of Bigg Boss Season 15?

I was approached for BB15. I had met the entire team at Film City but had to turn down the offer because I am working on an international project Time In With Imam, a first of its kind reality web series. Soon, the audience will get to know the details of the show.

Well, there is no doubt that Imam was one of the most entertaining contestants of the show and he is still remembered for the way he played.

