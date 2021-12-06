Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Bigg Boss 9 winner Prince Narula’s heartfelt message for Karan Kundrra will melt your heart

MUMBAI: Karan Kundrra is one of the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss, and in the initial days of the game, he was called the mastermind of the house, but once his relationship began with Tejasswi, his game dropped. Many celebrities did give him a warning about the same. After he got a warning from the host Salman Khan, he has bounced back.

In the last two weeks, the actor has started to play the game well again. He is planning and plotting against the VIP members.

Karan during the task loses his cool and at times becomes physical with the contestants, especially with Pratik, for which he was pulled up during the weekend ka vaar episode.

Karan said that he is very happy that Pratik and he are on one platform, and as a mentor, he feels very proud. He also spoke about Prince, where he said that he was a mentor to Prince too, and today, he has gone way ahead of him in his career.

To which, Prince came out and thanked Karan. He took to social media and said, “I cannot become bigger than you and between brothers there can’t be any competition and there is only respect for you.”

He also asked people to stop targeting Karan Kundrra. He knows he will win the show.

Prince was the winner of Bigg Boss Season 9, and he too was a very strong and loved contestant on the show.

Well, there is no doubt that Prince and Karan are very close to each other and they give major brotherhood goals.

