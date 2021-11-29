Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Bigg Boss ex-contestant Ieshaan Sehgaal lashes out at Salman Khan for insulting Umar Riaz’s profession as a doctor says “Who are you to question his profession”

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss has seen a massive change in the show where the makers have introduced the wild card entries to improve the TRP’s of the show and have changed the whole dynamics of the show.

Whenever the weekend ka vaar episode the contestants are ready to get a piece of advice from Salman Khan good or bad depends on their performance for the week.

But there is one contestant in the Bigg Boss house who is always on the radar on the show and gets picked up by Salman Khan and that is Umar Riaz.

Umar has always been pulled during the weekend ka vaar just like his brother Asim used to in Bigg Boss Season 13.

But the young lad as always take it positively and didn’t allow it to disturb the game and continued to play the fame fare and square.

During the last Weekend Ka vaar episode, Salman once again spoke about Umar’s profession and called a “Violent Doctor” as he gets too violent in the house and gets physical with contestants when he gets into a fight.

This hasn't gone down well with Bigg Boss 15 ex-contestant Ieshaan Sehgaal and he is lashed out at Salman Khan for insulting Umar’s profession where he took on social media and said “Why do Salman sir, every time pull in Umar Riaz’s profession? I just hate it man, who are you to question his profession which has not connected the conversation going. With all respect sir!

Well, this is not the first time Salman has targeted Umar for his profession, in the past also he called out it and took his case in weekend ka vaar.

