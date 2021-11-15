Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Bigg Boss OTT contestant Akshara Singh to enter as a wild card

MUMBAI: The makers of the show are bringing changes in the Bigg Boss house by introducing new contestants and wild cards.

The house is already divided into two parts, the VIP zone and the non-VIP zone, and soon, the latter will be eliminated from the show.

As per sources, Bigg Boss OTT contestant Akshara Singh will be entering the show as a wild card, though there is no confirmation on the same.

In OTT, Akshara was very close to Pratik as she was his connection, and then, when he broke it, the audience was disappointed. She also had a great rapport with Nishant too and they have a great bond of friendship.

If Akshara will be entering the show then it would be good for Pratik and Nishant as their trio would become very strong. It is not good news for Shamita Shetty as the two didn’t get along in the Bigg Boss house.

Currently, Pratik and Nishant’s game is low, and with the entry of Akshara, their game can become strong.

