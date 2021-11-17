Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Bigg Boss OTT contestant Zeeshan Khan questions the makers on no-violence rule, says “Karan and Simba have resorted to violence and are still in the house; have the rules changed?"

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss has always been very strict with one rule in the house and that’s violence. In the past seasons, we have seen whoever has engaged in violence has been eliminated from the show.

But in Bigg Boss 15, the audience got to see something different where many contestants were violent but weren’t eliminated and weren’t given a warning.

Let’s rewind to Bigg Boss OTT. Zeeshan had a tiff with Pratik during a task, and within seconds, he was eliminated from the show.

Then, the same thing happened in Bigg Boss Season 15, but things were different. We had also seen Nishant talking about the same to Pratik where he said that when Zeeshan pushed Pratik, he was eliminated. But when Karan chokeslammed Pratik and Simba pushed Umar, no action was taken.

( ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 15: OMG! Bigg Boss OTT contestant Moose Jattana takes a dig at the makers for being biased towards Shamita Shetty, says “Give her the trophy and just finish the game; this house has become her place now” )

Now, finally, Zeeshan had spoken about these differences. The actor took to social media and said, “Having been a fan of the show before being a contestant, I wonder why the rules are so different for all who are on the same platform. Karan, Simba, and many have restored to violence and are still in the house. Has the dictionary of the definition of violence changed.”

When we had spoken to Kamya Punjabi about the same, she also agreed that this time, things were different and the rules were bent for many contestants. Even in her season, when Kushal was violent, he was eliminated.

Well, this has been a question in not only Zeeshan’s mind but also in the audience’s minds.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Nishant Bhat plays masterstroke, kicks Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash out from the VIP zone and brings Simba Nagpal and Pratik Sehajpal in )