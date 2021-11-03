Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Bigg Boss Season 7 contestant Andy Kumar slams Simba Nagpal for calling Umar Riaz a “Terrorist” says “This is not acceptable”

MUMBAI: Yesterday we did see how Simba finally woke up from his sleep and began to play the game where he got aggressive with Umar and pushed him into the pool after which he began to break the house property. The housemates were seen trying to control Simba and Umar as the fight went to another level.

Post that during the live feed one did see Umar talking to Ishaan where he revealed how Simba told him that during the task he looks like a terrorist and that he should wear Surma and come out.

This line of Simba hasn’t gone down well with the audiences and there is an outrage over this as they feel this was a personal attack on him due to his religion and that the makers and Salman Khan should take a strong stand against it.

Bigg Boss 7 contestant Andy as come out and slammed Simba for such a statement.

He took on to social media and said that “Simba ne Umar ko Atankwadi lagte ho kaha? Surma mat pehena karo? WTF like seriously? This kind of unconscious Islam phobia is considered normal. Let me tell you it isn’t and it’s not acceptable”

There is no doubt that Simba has got a massive backlash for his statement for Umar and the viewers and ex-contestants want this to be taken up during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, as it’s a serious issue and cannot be negated.

Well, it will be interesting to see if Salman slams Simba for his statement or will it just pass by like any other thing being said in the house?

