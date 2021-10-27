Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Bigg Boss Season 7 winner Gauahar Khan reveals her favourite contestant, talks about which season she likes the most

MUMBAI : Gauahar is a big name in the entertainment industry, and the actress has a massive fan following.

She rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss Season 7 and emerged as the winner of the show.

The actress also has a good career in Bollywood, where she debuted in the movie Rocket Singh Salesmen of the Year alongside Ranbir Kapoor.

She was also part of successful movies like Begum Jaan and Insqzade. Recently, she was applauded for her performance in the web film 14 Phere.

Gauahar has been following Bigg Boss ever since she was part of the show, and she keeps sharing her views on the show and episodes on social media.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Gauahar Khan and asked her a few questions about Bigg Boss and the current season.

Which is your all-time favourite season of Bigg Boss?

Gauahar without even thinking said that hands down, it has to be season 7.

Which is your favorite contender?

Urvashi was a really good player and she did very well for herself post the show.

Asim Riaz was a very strong contestant in his season and he grew massively in the show made a name for himself.

Imam Siddiqui was also an interesting contestant as he was the first one to bring in some shock waves in the show and is super entertaining.

Who is your favorite contestant in Bigg Boss 15?

I don’t support any particular contestant but I am a supporter of people’s behavior on the show. I get attracted to humanitarian behavior. Pratik in OTT began as a very brash and overconfident person but then later on he grew to be a very genuine person. Even in the current season, everyone is targeting him because he has come from OTT but he is a very genuine and simple guy. Jay, Karan, and Shamita are few people who are also playing the game well.

