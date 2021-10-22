Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Bigg Boss Season 7 winner Gauahar Khan takes a stand for Pratik says violence was never accepted in Bigg Boss, Pratik is the target and disappointed with Karan and Tejasswi

MUMBAI : Gauahar is a big name in the entertainment industry, and the actress has a massive fan following.

She rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss Season 7 and emerged as the winner of the show.

The actress also has a good career in Bollywood, where she debuted in the movie Rocket Singh Salesmen of the Year alongside Ranbir Kapoor.

She was also part of successful movies like Begum Jaan and Insqzade. Recently, she was applauded for her performance in the web film 14 Phere.

Gauahar has been following Bigg Boss ever since she was part of the show and she keeps sharing her views on the show and episode on social media and is a hardcore follower of the show.

Since Bigg Boss OTT days Gauahar used to like Pratik and she kept rooting for him and currently also she is watching the show and giving her opinions on the episodes.

Recently during the money currency task, Karan unknowingly pinned down Pratik and the incident has gone viral on social media where everyone is talking about it.

Gauahar has come in support of Pratik and said that whatever happened is not right as when did violence in the house become acceptable by Bigg Boss.

(ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Bigg Boss 15: Check out the FIRST PROMO of the premiere day by Salman Khan; it's sizzling hot! )

The actress said that she is shocked as this season seems to have no rules. She also said that for the people who are popular they are no rules but for newbies, one push and they get eliminated from the house.

The Bigg Boss winner further said that in the episode title the makers wrote Pratik goes berserk whereas pinning down somebody becomes so normal.

She also lashed out at Tejasswi and said she was unfair and biased today as she forgot that Bigg Boss floors are very hard and not soft and that Pratik could have got injured.

In the end she also mentioned how the housemates target Pratik as when Umar was trying to destroy the papers or throw water no one told him anything but when the same thing was done by Pratik everyone went mad at him and she honestly liked Tejasswi and Karan but now she doesn’t.

Well, this incident has become a big topic of discussion, and people are divided in supporting Pratik and Karan.

What do you think of Gauahar’s stand on this incident do let us know in the comments below?

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

For more news and updates on Television, Digital, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ: BIGG BOSS 15: Exclusive! Pratik Sehajpal’s sister Prerna takes a stand for her brother lashes out at Karan Kundrra for his violent behavior against him )

Beserk likha hai … #slowclaps ! Aur waah tejaswi waah , yeh biggboss nahi sach much dangal hi bana diya aap ne . Dangal mein hi yahi karte hain biggboss mein nahi . Aur dangal mein bhi hard floor nahi hota , shayad aap bb mein reh ke bhi uska set aur safety bhool gayi hain #bb15 — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) October 21, 2021