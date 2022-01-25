Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Bigg Boss Season 8 winner Gautam Gulati to grace the finale of the show

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 15 is nearing its finale and the contestants are all set to compete with each other in the finale race the audience is waiting to see their top 5 contestants of the show.

The finale will be taking place this weekend and the contestants are gearing up for it.

During the finale of the show many celebrities and ex- contestants are expected to grace the show.

As per sources, Gautam Gulati will be gracing the show and will be interacting with the host Salman Khan and the contestants and will also be revealing who he would be supporting in the game.

Gautam had entered the house in the initial days of the house during the festive season of Diwali and had given feedback of how the contestants were doing on the show.

He has been the winner of Bigg Boss Season 8 and one of the most popular contestants of Bigg Boss.

Once again he would be coming on the finale day and he would be having a fun time on the show.

This season has been a roller coaster ride where the makers of the show had bent a lot of rules for a few contestants, where physical violence was given many chances and elimination never happened in the normal way.

Well, finally the show has ended and this weekend and the audience would know who the winner is.

