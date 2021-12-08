Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Case filed against Umar Riaz by a designer

MUMBAI: Umar Riaz is one of the strongest contestants on the show. Since day one he has been loved by the audience.

His friendship with Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash is loved by the audience and they love to see the trio together.

Umar grabbed the headlines especially for his continued fight with Pratik as the two never got along with each other and are still at loggerheads.

The doctor seems to be in trouble now as there has been an FIR filed against him by a designer who claims that he didn't tag the clothes properly that were provided to Umar in the Bigg Boss house.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Vishal Kotian takes a stand for his sister Shamita Shetty)

After filing the complaint the designer was seen outside the station protesting against Umar and telling the audience to boycott him in the game.

Though post filing the complaint Umar’s game has not been effected no Bigg Boss has taken a decision about the case as Umar isn't called for any interrogation.

Umar’s game is going on well and the audience’s are seeing him as the finalist of the show.

With the entry of Rashami Desai as a wild card contestant the fans are liking his bond with her and they feel tha there is something brewing between them.

Umar is a strong headed person and he has all the possibilities to win the show.

For more news and updates on television, digital, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Vishal Kotian takes a stand for his sister Shamita Shetty)