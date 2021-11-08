Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Check out Shamita Shetty's special gesture for Umar Riaz

MUMBAI: Shamita Shetty and Umar are two contestants who don’t get along with each other since day one.

In the previous episodes, Shamita has lashed out at Umar and the two have had massive fights with each other.

The Mohabaatein actress many a times said that she is scared of Umar during the tasks because he goes berserk. Umar also refused to reduce his fuel in a task and didn’t give her the Diwali gifts sent by her family.

In the upcoming episode, Bigg Boss will punish the contestants where he would take away their ration and would leave the housemates with limited stuff.

Shamita would tell everyone that they can eat her gluten-free food if they are hungry because the ration has became less.

During the live feed, Shamita for a change will tell Umar to have her gluten-free food as he would be feeling very hungry and she would feel bad for him.

Pratik comes out and tells Shamita that Umar is feeling really bad that he is hungry and is eating your gluten-free food and he is not feeling good about it.

Shamita in return tells him that in the morning, she only took the decision of sharing gluten-free food. The actress told Pratik that Umar shouldn’t feel bad about it and she will go and tell him politely that he is free to eat her gluten-free food if he is hungry.

Well, that’s a very sweet gesture by Shamita that after all the differences she has with him, she agreed to share her food.

Could this be a start of a new friendship between the two? What do you think?

