Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Check out the contestants who have been nominated this week; shocking elimination to take place

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss 15 is one of the most successful shows on television and it has made its way in the Top 10 shows in the BARC ratings.

The show as entered the third week and the contestants are doing exceptionally well on the show.

Three people have already been eliminated from the show, Shail in the first week he said goodbye as he received fewer votes.

In the second week, Donal and Vidhi were eliminated owing to the contestants voting them out.

This week since Nishant was the captain of the house, he had got the power to nominate eight contestants who wouldn’t be safe from nominations.

Nishant had nominated Vishal, Shamita, Karan, Afsana, Miehsa, Umar, Ishaan, and Simba.

Bigg Boss called the nominated contestants inside for a task and thus told them that they could save themselves and nominate someone else.

First Shamita went inside but she didn’t nominate anyone and kept her name for nomination. The same was repeated by Vishal, Karan and Umar.

Thus, since only four contestants could go inside and they didn’t save themselves and nominate someone else hence, they have been nominated for this week.

The nominated contestants for this week would be Karan Kundraa, Vishal Kotian, Shamita Shetty, and Umar Riaz.

All the four nominated contestants are very strong in the game and it will be a difficult choice for the audiences to choose who to save and to eliminate.

The four contestants have been giving lot of content to the show and anyone getting evicted would be a shocking elimination as all four are strong.

Whom do you think would get eliminated this weekend?

Do let us know in the comments below.

