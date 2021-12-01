Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Check out the nominated contestants of this week

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss as seen a huge change since the entry of wild card contestants. The show is getting more interesting as the whole concept of the show has become VIP VS - Non VIP and the contestants have been divided and would have to play this game this way.

In the upcoming episode, the contestants will be given two tasks where one they would have to play to gain back their prize money where the constants will go all out to regain what they had lost.

During the task, Ritiesh and Umar will have a huge physical fight, and Devoleena being the sanchalak of the task will be stubborn and won’t allow the non – VIP contestants to win the show and that’s when she disqualify Umar for the task and thus Rashami won’t take a stand for him and he would be hurt.

The Non – VIP contestants had to play the task and a few of them could have been saved from the nominations, but since they didn’t perform well all the Non – contestants have been nominated this week and one of them would be getting eliminated from the show.

Nishant, Pratik, Karan, Tejasswi, Shamita, Rajiv, and Umar have been nominated this week and this weekend ka vaar episode one of them would say goodbye to the show.

As far as the game is concerned currently all the VIP contestants are giving their best and no one looks weak to leave the show and go.

It going to be very difficult for the audience to choose between these contestants who to vote and save and who to let go.

Who according to you would be in the danger zone and would be saved?

Do let us know in the comments below.

