Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Check out the nominated contestants for this week

MUMBAI: During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan had announced that there will be a task for becoming the VIP member, and only the contestants who become the VIP member can win the trophy of the show.

Since Umar is the captain of the house, he becomes the first member of the VIP zone and he gets the power to take three contestants along with him into the VIP room and gets to eliminate the rest of the contestants.

Umar will choose Karan, Tejasswi, and Nishant and these four become the first VIP members of the show.

Post that Bigg Boss will announce a task where the VIP members will be the shopkeepers and they will have to give clothes to the non-VIP members and Umar is the sanchalk of the task.

In Round one: Neha is out

Round 2: Rajiv is out

Round 3: Shamita is out

Round 4: Afsana is out

Round 5: Jay is out

Round 6: Pratik is out

Thus, Vishal gets saved and becomes the fifth member of the VIP zone and unfortunately, the rest of the housemates are nominated.

The contestants who are nominated for this week are:

Shamita Shetty

Pratik Sehajpal

Neha Bhasin

Raqesh Bapat

Rajiv Adatia

Afsana Khan

Simba Nagpal

Jay Bhanushali

One of them will say goodbye to the show during the weekend ka vaar episode or else it could be a possibility that there wouldn’t be any eviction as Afsana as left the house and so as Raqesh ( Owing to heath issues) there could be a possibility that he would return back once he recovers.

Well, whom do you think would get eliminated this week?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on Television, Digital, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

