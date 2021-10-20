Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Check out what Umar Riaz did as he was missing Donal Bisht post her eviction

MUMBAI : In yesterday’s episode, one witnessed the sudden eviction of Donal and Vidhi as the housemates voted for them to be eliminated as their contribution on the show was very less.

Vidhi had made a lot of friends in the house whereas Donal was struggling to fit herself in the game. She was dam good during the task but when it came to be seen on the show, Donal's contribution seemed less, and the same is with Vidhi.

Donal was coming slowly in the game but unfortunately, she was eliminated from the show.

The actress got along with Umar and had created a very special bond of friendship and at one point the housemates had begun to tease them.

We also saw how Umar broke down during the nomination task where he had to nominate Donal and Vidhi with whom he shared a very close bond.

During the live feed, one could see how Umar was feeling post the eviction of Donal where he felt low and last and didn’t know what to do.

He was seen using Donal’s cup to have tea and he was remembering her. Isn’t that a cute gesture from Umar.

Currently, Umar is close to Karan and now he is the only person he trusts in the house.

Well, a lot of twists and turns are accepted to happen in the upcoming episodes of Bigg Boss.

