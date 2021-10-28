Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Crack in Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s relationship as they have a massive fight

MUMBAI: Tejasswi and Karan are grabbing the headlines outside the house because of their growing friendship that has created a stir outside the house.

The two are being loved by the audiences and their togetherness is been spoken and written in the outside world.

In this week’s captaincy task, we did see how the contestants were divided into two teams and both the teams performed really well, but Team B was a bit higher as they did things to get the contestants out of the letterbox.

Karan and Shamita were the sanchalak of the task and there were the ones who were monitoring the task.

In between Shamita had disqualified Umar owing to he didn’t follow the game rules and Karan wasn’t taking a stand and was only listening to Shamita which came as a shock to many.

Owing to this Karan and Tejasswi get into an argument where she tells Karan that brainwashes everyone against Nishant, Shamita, and Pratik, and then he only goes to them and sits and speaks to them after that she doesn’t like it, and then she is confused about his way of thinking.

She also said that if you want to keep good relation you do it there is no harm in it but then don’t come and tell things to us then as that’s not okay.

Karan tells her that you haven’t heard the conversation and you are not allowing me to get through to you.

Teja tells Karan that she has seen how he goes behind them and then emotionally attached to him and agrees to his points and then you sort out the things.

(ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 15: OMG Karan Kundrra gets trolled off, netizens shower their anguish reactions on him for THIS reason)

She tells Karan that in front of people he talks about something else and then he himself will go and resolve things and he cannot make her a fool so easily.

Tejasswi also said that they all call you Karan Bhai and then listen to you and that’s how you mend and keep your relations intact in the house but this is not the correct way.

She said you cannot speak badly about them, then go and convince them and mend your relations back is completely a wrong move.

Before Karan could speak anything Teja is so upset with his behavior that she gets and walks away from Karan without even hearing his side.

Well, seems like there is a crack between Karan and Teja and it will be interesting to see if they could resolve it.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Bigg Boss Season 7 winner Gauahar Khan reveals her favourite contestant, talks about which season she likes the most)