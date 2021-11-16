Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Crack in Umar Riaz and Karan Kundrra's friendship is this end of their bond

MUMBAI: Big Boss will be introducing a new Jail task where the non VIP members would have to have a debate and would have to say why they shouldn't go to Jail and Vip members would decide whose debate is good and would choose who won’t go to Jail and who should.

During the task, the VIP contestants will have a disagreement where they will begin to ignore Umar and that's when the doctor will lose his cool and will tell the contestants that he too is the judge of the task and that what he also will say or ask should be given importance.

Umar will tell Tejasswi that if he is giving respect to her he demands the same and not to treat him like a shot or else this game and relation is over as everyone is on their own way.

Karan gets angry hearing this and he gets into a massive fight with Umar and then the actor decides not to talk to him.

Teja will be seen telling Karan that he shouldn't talk to Umar about the fight right now and should allow things to settle down, but Karan is adamant and says that he will go and speak now and clear the differences and will then face the consequences.

Seems like there is a crack in Karan and Umar's relationship and will this ever mend one would have to wait and watch.

