BIGG BOSS 15: Exclusive! Cupid strikes the Bigg Boss house as a love story begins between Miesha Iyer and Ishaan Sehgal

MUMBAI: Almost the first week of Bigg Boss has come to an end and this week as began a roller coaster ride for the show, where there were so many ups and downs in the house.

Beginning with Pratik and Umar’s fight on the day and then his fight with Jay which lead to the distraction of the Bigg Boss property and as a punishment resulting with the Jungle contestants getting nominated for this week.

Every year we have seen in Bigg Boss one love story begins where two of the contestants fall in love and spread the color of love in the entire house.

In the previous seasons be it Gauahar – Khushal ( Season 7), Upen – Karishma ( Season 8), Price – Yuvika ( Season 9), Puneesh – Bandagi ( Season 11), Pooja Bedi – Sky ( Season 5), Shamita – Raqesh ( Bigg Boss OTT), etc were few of the couples who had fallen in love in the Bigg Boss house.

Seems like Cupid struck this season two as a new love story as began between Ishan and Miesha.

In the previous episodes, we have seen how Ishaan and Miesha are building a strong bond of friendship and is also developing a soft corner for each other.

In yesterday’s task also did see how Ishaan was trying and protecting Miesha from Pratik.

During the Live Feed of the show, one could see Miesha and Ishan getting cozy with each other and also discussing their feelings.

One could see how Miesha and Ishaan were seen sitting under one bedsheet and how Ishaan was sleeping on her lap and the way Miesha was pampering him it seems like there was something brewing between the two.

This seems to be the beginning of a love story between them and they could be the first couple of the show for this season.

