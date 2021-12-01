Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Delnaaz Irani talks about the unfair eviction of Vishal Kotian, says “He was the mastermind of the show and so entertaining; I hope he comes back as a wild card”

MUMBAI: Delnaaz Irani is a well-known actress in the world of entertainment. She is one of the few actresses who have done work in television, Bollywood, OTT, and theatre. She is a complete all-rounder.

She has been part of many Bollywood movies like Kal Ho Naa Ho and Dil Ne Jise Apna Kaha and worked with superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.

Delnaaz also participated in India’s most successful reality show Bigg Boss 6 where she was the semi-finalist of the show. The actress played the show with grace and entertained the audiences.

Delnaaz has been watching this season of Bigg Boss very closely and she was rooting for Vishal Kotian, who was eliminated from the show a week ago even after he performed the task well.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Delnaaz Irani and asked her about what she thought of Vishal’s eviction.

The actress said that the eviction is unfair and that Vishal was the only one who was playing the game by planning and plotting.

He was very entertaining in the game and there wasn’t a single time where one felt bored. He had built a relationship with everyone in the house, and in the true sense, he was playing the game.

She further said that it’s unfair that only his game plans would be exposed in front of everyone. Anyone who entered the show would talk about Vishal’s game and expose him. Why wasn’t other people’s game also exposed?

She added, “Vishal was so strong that he didn’t need anyone to play the game and would go solo in the game. When the wild card was introduced Devoleena had told that she would target Vishal as she feels that he is playing a very cunning game. At least the makers should have waited for two weeks and given him the chance so that we could see the fight between the two.”

Delnaaz also said that the viewers are done seeing the old contestants in the show and they want to see new contestants doing something different on the show. No doubt that Rakhi is very entertaining, but it’s been an overdose of the actresses.

She added that whenever Jay and Vishal had fights, the latter never abused and still tried and maintain the friendship between them. He didn’t want to break the Jay and Veeru bond. But unfortunately, people didn’t stand by him.

Delnaaz also said that she had spoken to Vishal post his eviction where he had told her that he tried and maintained his relationship with everyone, and when everyone said that he was using Shamita in the game and she was never his priority, they forgot that for Shamita also, Vishal was the last priority as she was clear it was always Raqesh, Rajiv, Neha and then him. But only he was questioned about it.

