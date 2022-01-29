Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Delnaaz Irani talks about what changes should Bigg Boss Season 16 have, reveals she would love to play the game again with Urvashi Dholakia as they have mended their differences and began a new bond

MUMBAI: Delnaaz Irani is a well-known actress in the world of entertainment. She is one of the few actresses who have done work in television, Bollywood, OTT, and theatre. She is a complete all-rounder.

She has been part of many Bollywood movies like Kal Ho Naa Ho and Dil Ne Jise Apna Kaha and worked with superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.

Delnaaz also participated in India’s most successful reality show Bigg Boss 6 where she was the semi-finalist of show. The actress played the show with grace and entertained the audience.

Delnaaz was watching this season of Bigg Boss very closely and she was rooting for Vishal Kotian, who was eliminated from the show mid–way.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Delnaaz Irani and asked her about the one change she would like to see in Bigg Boss Season 6 and if given a chance would ever take part in the show again.

Bigg Boss 15 started on a very good note and then the TRP’s feel what do you think could be the reason for this?

I feel that Bigg Boss should take a good break and then come back with good ideas and follow the actual concept of the show. I feel the makers should bring in the mix of super hit contestants of the past seasons where a few people should play with dignity and the rest should be the angry one’s a mix of both personalities will make the show very interesting.

If given a chance if you were offered the show would you do it and which contestants from your season would you take along with you, to play the game?

Yes, if given a chance I would love to the show and this time I would have played it very differently. I would love to take Urvashi along with me and play the game, as before going to the show we were friends for fourteen years, and then on the show, some misunderstanding happened and then when he came out of the show we sorted things and began fresh.

The three highlights of the show were Imam, Delnaaz, and Rajiv stories for the first time an ex-couple was a part of the show so people were curious to know how would we deal with the situation and it was a season where the strength of women was shown and that’s why it was a successful and loved.

Recently, Rakhi Sawant said that Bigg Boss shouldn’t use like tissue paper for entertainment and that she thought that her eviction was unfair, do you feel the same?

Rakhi was super entertaining and she gave her best to the show and then post the entertainment part is over they evicted her. Vishal also was entertaining and was so focused and they removed him also, was shocked with his eviction as someone was playing so well.

Who do you see winning this season?

I like Rashami and Shamita as both have played the game well especially Shamita who has played the game with a lot of dignity and grace though so many people told her so many things she held up high and played the game, I also like Karan and Rashami’s game and wouldn’t mind them winning the show.

If now Salman Khan then whom would you love to see as the host of the show?

No, I can’t see anyone as the host except for Salman Khan as he is one of the best host of the show, he is so curious to know and automatically with Bigg Boss, Salman’s name is attached and he is never biased as its always the audience and the maker's decision.

