Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Delnaz Irani talks about Donal Bisht's sudden eviction, says she did tell Donal that she expected to see more of her on the show

MUMBAI : Delnaaz Irani is a well-known actress in the entertainment business. She is one of the few actresses who has worked in television, Bollywood, OTT, and theatre. She is a complete all-rounder.

She has been part of many Bollywood movies like Kal Ho Naa Ho and Dil Ne Jise Apna Kaha with superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.

Delnaaz has also participated in India’s most successful reality show Bigg Boss 6, where she was a semi-finalist. She played the show with grace and entertained the audiences.

Bigg Boss 15 has begun, and all the contestants of this season look promising and have been entertaining the audiences.

Last week, we saw the sudden exit of Donal and Vidhi from the Bigg Boss house where the housemates took their names and got them evicted from the show.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Delnaaz and asked her what she thinks about this sudden eviction. The actress said that the eviction was very unfair as the housemates voted them out, whereas the power should be in the hands of the audiences and their votes. She is unable to understand why the makers did this.

She further said that when Donal had come out of the house, she did tell her that she had a lot of potential but she couldn’t see her much on the show as compared to Vidhi, who was seen a bit more.

Delnaaz also said that Donal is extremely close to her and she is very protective about her as she is like a younger sister to her. She supported Donal and Vishal in the game. She also said, "No one can judge someone in two days and it takes time for people to understand each other. Two weeks is too less as no one would have shown their full potential. Thus, the evicting was so unfair.”

Delnaaz has also always been vocal about her support for Vishal. In one of her recent interviews, she said that she feels bad for Vishal as everyone makes mistakes in the house. Suddenly, people are saying that he is using Shamita to win the show and this is all wrong.

The actress added, “The housemates shouldn’t doubt Shamita and her ability to judge people as she knows what’s best for her. As for Vishal, he doesn’t need anyone. He’s a one-man army and should continue what he’s doing because he’s playing with his heart and mind.”

