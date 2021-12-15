Bigg Boss 15 : Exclusive! Devoleena Bhattacharjee drags Late actor Siddarth Shukla in a fight with Rashami Desai, the latter breaks down

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 13 was one of the most successful seasons of Bigg Boss and it broke records when it came to the TRP’s of the show.

In this season Devoleena and Rashami had become best of friends and the two had set major friendship goals.

Post the show also they maintained their friendship and continued to be best friends on the show.

Rashami was the finalist of the show but unfortunately Devoleena had to quit the show mid way because of back injury.

Now once again the best friends have been pitted against each other in this season as they have entered the show as wild card entries.

When they entered the show the two were friends, but last week we did see how Rashami and Devoleena had a massive fight during the task as they were supporting different individuals in the game.

Even during the weekend ka vaar episode we did see how in front of Farah Khan the two got into a heated argument and that was the end of their friendship.

Now in the upcoming episode, during the second ticket to the final task once again Rashami and Devoleena had a massive fight.

Where the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress said a lot of mean things to Rashami Desai where she indirectly took the name of late actor Siddarth Shukla.

She told Rashami that during Bigg Boss 13 also she was behind one guy ( Late actor Siddarth Shukla) only and that she is such a cheap person as she used to always target him and fight with him and now once again she is doing the same thing with her.

Rashami was hurt with her words and she was seen telling Shamita that the things that she said was not needed as that person is no more and whatever I did in the season with him she also did the same, but these things shouldn’t be spoken out here that was in the past season.

Well, these words of Devoleena have hurted Rashami so badly that she cries bitterly and Shamita is seen consoling her.

Seems like the fight between Rashami and Devollena won’t die down anytime soon and it’s going to go a long way.

