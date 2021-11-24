Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Did Karan Kundrra take TellyChakkar's advice and speak to Tejasswi Prakash about her relationship with Vishal Kotian?

MUMBAI : Neha and Nishant have known each other since Bigg Boss OTT days. Even on that show, the audience witnessed that they didn’t get along that well as Nishant was connected to Moose and his friendship was stronger with Pratik.

When Neha had entered the Bigg Boss 15 house, the first person she had advised was Nishant, where she told him that Pratik was only his friend and Karan wasn’t his true friend. She also told him that his game is down and he had to buckle up.

During the live feed, Neha and Nishant were seen having a huge argument where Neha kept taunting him about his friendship and telling him that he can’t be loyal to anyone.

Pratik tries to do be a mediator and tells them to calm down and not to fight on these issues.

In the previous episodes, Shamita and Neha both kept calling out Nishant for his allegedly fake friendship and loyalty.

Nishant seems to be fed of these taunts and tells Neha to stop it. It doesn’t matter to him what she thinks as he is fed up of giving justifications and proving his friendship.

This is not the first time the two have had such huge fights.

