Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Did Shamita Shetty give a hint of Karan Kundrra’s ex entering the house; read to know more

MUMBAI: This season of Bigg Boss is doing exceptionally well and the credit goes to the housemates who have been giving so much credit to the show and are entertaining the audiences.

Not always in the Bigg Boss house, one would get to see only fights but at times one would also get to see the housemates having a good and fun time where they just chill and talk and the friendship and camaraderie can be seen among them.

Now during the live feed one can see Shamita and Miesha talking about what if Karan Kundrr’s ex enters the house as they have a strong feeling that this could happen.

Miesha tells Shamita that many times they have warned Karan that they may be chances of his ex – entering the house and the actor has no problem with it as he has moved on from those relationships and is a very positive person. But if anyone would do the game would get very interesting.

Shamita also discusses Tejasswi’s behavior in the house where she tells Miesha that Tejasswi gets very aggressive and sarcastic at times but when someone else does the same she gets very angry and points fingers at them.

But there is no doubt that if Karan’s any exes would enter the show the entire dynamics could change between Karan and Tejasswi.

Would you like to see any of Karan’s ex in the Bigg Boss house?

Do let us know in the comments below.

