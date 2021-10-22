BIGG BOSS 15: Exclusive! Donal Bisht exposes Tejasswi Prakash’s true face, says “Shamita Shetty and Vishal Kotian are bad people; I was evicted as the housemates knew I was strong”

MUMBAI: Donal Bisht is one of the few actresses who made a mark in the television industry in no time. She made her debut with Ek Deewana Tha. The actress quickly rose to fame, and after working in Roop, she has become a household name.

She was seen on the biggest reality show of the nation, Bigg Boss, where she tried coming out of her shell and fit herself in the game but was eliminated.

This week, as a punishment, Bigg Boss announced a sudden elimination task, where the housemates had to take two names who weren’t contributing too much to the show. These contestants would get eliminated.

The housemates took Donal and Vidhi’s names, and the two got eliminated from the show.

Team TellyChakkar got in touch with Donal and asked her what went wrong in her short-lived journey, to which the actress said that she tried her best to get along with everyone in the house, but unfortunately, they didn’t understand her as they couldn’t accept her the way she is.

She further said that in the house, many are followers who are following their leaders. She wasn’t a follower and had her own opinions and always stood for the right, and that’s what people couldn’t digest.

Donal also spoke about Tejasswi and how she changed things during their fight. The housemates ganged up against her and supported Tejasswi.

She said that Tejasswi is a very manipulative person and she cannot be trusted, and that’s why she didn’t get along with her.

The Ek Deewana Tha actress said that even Vishal and Shamita aren’t good people as they always tried to manipulate her. She said that when she was hurt during the task, her eyes were swollen and the doctors had advised her to put an ice pack, but when she asked Shamita for the ice pack, the actress refused to give it to her. She was shocked as she was in pain and she refused to help.

On the other hand, she said that Vishal is also playing a bad game as he always tells her to break ties with Afsana. He also told the housemates that Tejasswi made the map, but that was a lie as when she and Teja went into the washroom to make the map, Teja didn’t do anything and it was Donal who stitched the whole map and gave it to the housemates.

The actress said that she was shocked to know that no credit was given to her, and Tejasswi took all the credit. She had confronted them about the same but to no avail.

In the end, she said that the housemates targeted her as she was a strongly opinionated person and wasn’t listening to the leaders. Hence, they voted her out. Salman Khan also asked why they are only targeting her when they are other people also who don’t do anything.

Well, fans have been trending her on social media to bring her back on the show. If she gets an offer to enter the show as a wild card, then she would confront everyone who was good to her in front but spoke bad things behind her back. She will expose their true faces.

The actress is rooting for Afsana, Umar, Pratik, and Nishant as these were the contestants whom she got along with and who understood her.

