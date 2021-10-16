Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Farah Khan to grace Weekend Ka Vaar episode alongside Salman Khan

MUMBAI: The second week of Bigg Boss 15 has also been very interesting where they have been lots of twists and turns and so many fights have happened in the Bigg Boss house and the show as entered the top 10 shows on BARC.

Four members ( Vishal, Jay, Tejasswi, and Akasa) of the Jungle contestants have entered the main Bigg Boss house and from now they would be playing with the Bigg Boss OTT contestants and we also witness a major fight between Shamita and Afsana.

Today is the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, where Salman Khan would be back and would slam a few contestants who have gone completely wrong in the game. Mainly Afsana Khan would be bashed for her behavior the whole week.

We have seen in every weekend episode a special guest is invited to the show who has a fun time with Salman Khan and the contestants of the show.

In this Weekend Ka Vaar episode ace choreographer Farah Khan would be gracing the show where she would be seen having some fun time and would also be interacting with the contestants.

Farah has been a big fan of the show and she keeps watching every season and reveals that she is watching this one too and also shares a view on this season.

As per sources, she would be revealing who would be getting eliminated from the show, though there is no confirmation on the same.

Farah earlier had hosted Bigg Boss Season 8 after the show had got extended as Salman couldn’t continue due to date problems.

Well, there is no doubt that Farah is very entertaining and she would increase the entertaining factor to another level and this time the episode will be fun to watch.

