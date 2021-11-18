Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Gauahar Khan slams Vishal Kotian for using Shamita Shetty in the game, says “How can someone be so manipulative?”

MUMBAI: Vishal Kotian is one of the strongest contestants and is playing the game very well. In the initial days, he was called the mastermind of the house. Then, suddenly his game dropped when he got exposed during the weekend ka vaar episode.

But now, the actor is back in the game and has been planning and plotting to secure himself.

Shamita has always trusted him and considered him as her brother. But when Raqesh was eliminated, he said that it’s good for him as he would be able to play the game even better and be able to control Shamita more.

He had told Shamita that he would stand by her in the game. At the same time, he promised Umar that he would play from their side. We have seen the actress saying a couple of times that she trusts him in this game.

Gauahar, who has been the winner of Bigg Boss Season 7, has been very vocal about this season and the contestants.

The actress took to social media and questioned Vishal’s move and said he is very manipulative.

She shared a tweet saying, “How can Vishal use Shamita’s name to keep playing his dirty moves? How can someone be so manipulated for the game?”

Well, this is not only Gauahar’s view, but we have seen a couple of housemates like Karan, Jay, Nishant, and Tejasswi having the same opinion about him.

It will be interesting to see if Vishal’s game would get exposed in front of Shamita when she returns.

