Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Guru Randhawa and Nora Fatehi to grace the Weekend Ka Vaar episode alongside Salman Khan

MUMBAI: The Weekend Ka Vaar episode has arrived, and the host Salman Khan is all set to take on the contestants for their behavior for this week.

We have seen a huge change in the game this season. Many of the bottom 6 contestants were eliminated, which shocked the audiences. Then, new wild cards were introduced.

Last week, a lot had happened in the house, from Karan and Tejasswi’s relationship falling apart to Nishant and Pratik having a massive fight and Bigg Boss canceling the ticket to the final task. This week has been a rollercoaster ride.

This weekend, we will see Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur gracing the show to promote their movie Jersey. We will also be seeing the star cast of RRR.

As per sources, singer Guru Randhawa and actress Nora Fatehi will be gracing the show where they would be interacting with the host and might also interact with the contestants.

This weekend ka vaar episode is going to be filled with a lot of entertainment and fun with the star cast of RRR and Jersey.

Well, even an elimination will be taking place and one of the contestants will be saying goodbye to the show.

