Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Has Shamita Shetty been evicted from the Bigg Boss house?

MUMBAI: Shamita Shetty is one of the strong contestants of the house as the audiences have loved her game in Bigg Boss 15 as she is a very strong-headed person and she keeps forth her opinions.

Since her stint in Bigg Boss OTT, she has made a very strong fan base for herself and the audiences have loved her game.

The actress is finding it difficult to play the game as she doesn’t have much alliance in the house, she was excited when Raqesh and Neha had entered the house as already had Rajiv and Vishal by her side.

But then owing to health issues, Raqesh was evicted and Neha had to leave mid-way through audience votes.

Since, then Shamita has been low emotionally and is unable to play the game and her health is also deteriorating.

We have seen how Devollena as been targeting Shamita since she entered the house and the two have been at loggerheads and keep fighting.

(ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Bigg Boss gets an extension; the finale of the show will take place on THIS date)

In yesterday’s episode also we did see that during the task both Shamita and Devoleena had a major fight where Devo did personal remarks on her.

In the upcoming episode, one would see how again the fight continues between Shamita and Devoleena and it becomes so ugly that the housemates try to control both of them.

While arguing Shamita would faint in Karan Kundrra's arms and he will rush her to the medical room where she would be treated by the medical experts of Bigg Boss.

In the live feed, one could see Pratik and Nishant packing her stuff and leaving it in the storeroom, and the place where she keeps all her stuff is empty.

Netizens are speculating that there could be a possibility that the actress might be evicted from the show owing to medical reasons, as her heath is deteriorating.

There could be a possibility that she wouldn’t come back on the show though there is no confirmation on the same.

Well, post seeing the promo of the show, the fans have been concerned for the actress and her health.

For more news and updates on Television, Digital, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 15: OMG! Post Shamita Shetty faints during a fight, Neha Bhasin takes a dig Devoleena Bhattacharjee; DETAILS INSIDE )