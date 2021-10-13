Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Ieshaan Sehgal Sehgal gets angry at Miesha Iyer as she hurds abuses at the opposite team

MUMBAI: In the history of Bigg Boss this is the first time when a love story has just begun in seven days and is spreading the colour of love in the house, Ishaan and Miesha’s love story is not a topic of discussion in the house only but also is grabbing the eyeballs outside the house.

Bigg Boss will give a new task to the Jungle contestants where they would be divided into four teams and would have to play the task well as whoever would win the task would get a direct entry into the house and would begin the game with Bigg Boss OTT contestants.

Shamita Shetty who is the captain of the house would be the “Sanchalk”of the task and whoever she declares the winner would go inside the house.

As the task begins the contestants go all out to win the task and the first round is won by Team Tiger ( Jay, Vishal, Tejasswi, and Akasa.

In the second round though team Plant ( Karan, Umar, Miesha and Vidhi) won the task Shamita was partial with Team A as it has Vishal with whom she has a close rapport with and hence declared that no one as won the second round.

This irks Team Plant and they lose their cool as they know it’s an unfair decision and they had won the round by fair and square.

They call Shamita the worst Sanchalak of the task as she takes a wrong decision and especially Miesha loses her cool and abuses the other team which doesn’t go down well with Ishaan.

During the live feed, Ishaan was seen controlling Miesha and telling her that she shouldn’t abuse to which the latter tells him that this is the way she is if he wants to stay with her, he can or else he is free to go.

Ishaan will be shocked to hear this as he feels that it’s easy for her to let go to which she says that she has always been this way and nothing is new.

The two once again get into a heated argument and this get bad between them and Miesha gives it back to Ishaan.

Well, it will be interesting to see how would Ishaan and Miesha sort their differences.

